Latest contestant leaves Bake Off tent in biscuit week

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Alice was named Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off 2019

Jamie has become the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off tent.

The 20-year-old student was knocked out after failing to impress judges during biscuit week.

He was undone by his decision to put an egg wash on fig rolls, and for the clumsiness of his guitar-shaped showstopper.

Jamie horrified Paul Hollywood by washing the classic fig biscuits and was placed second from the bottom.

Jamie from The Great British Bake Off 2019 (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Although the biscuit itself gained Hollywood’s praise, fellow judge Prue Leith was unimpressed with the appearance of the showstopper and it was not enough to save him.

Jamie is worried he will have a feeling of missing out as he watches the competition unfold over the coming weeks.

He said: “I kind of knew I was going and I had almost prepared for it before it was announced, but there were still so many emotions.

“I was so proud of what I had achieved but also gutted that I had to go.

“I got a feeling of FOMO because I knew I wouldn’t be there in the coming weeks.

“Overall it was a great experience and I didn’t regret a single moment.

“I am only 20 so it was a very surreal experience, but I felt that I coped quite well. I think you need a certain level of maturity just to get past the auditions and recipe development stage.

Alice was named Star Baker (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

“You can’t just wing it, so I gave it all my best and had fun at the same time.”

Helena was praised for her artistic flair in the animal-themed final challenge, but Amelia and Priya struggled for flavour, and Steph’s execution was criticised along with Michael’s cow sculpture.

Alice was named Star Baker in a week which saw a number of contestants struggle with their biscuits.

The baker created a lamb sculpture for her showstopper, which won praised from the judges.

Hollywood said: “It’s well-baked, that’s fine piece of work.”

Leith added: “I love the whole sculpture because it’s funny.”

