David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman among stars at GQ awards

The annual ceremony took place at London’s Tate Modern.

David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman were among the celebrities posing on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The annual ceremony – held at Tate Modern in London – attracts some of the biggest names in showbiz, and this year was no different.

Beckham lived up to his reputation as one of the world’s most stylish men, looking every inch the global superstar in a simple dark-coloured suit.

The 44-year-old former England captain will receive the editor’s special honour at this year’s ceremony and is also the cover star for the magazine’s October issue.

David Beckham looked every inch the style icon at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

It was a family affair for the Beckhams, with David supported by wife Victoria and their oldest son Brooklyn.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria wore a white ensemble while Brooklyn, 20, wore a tuxedo.

David Beckham (left), Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue turned heads in a white single-shoulder gown complete with silver details.

The 51-year-old singer was also receiving an award.

Kylie Minogue turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scottish actor Richard Madden – one of the favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond – looked suave in his navy tuxedo.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a stellar year after starring in the Netflix drama Bodyguard.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden posed for photographers at the glitzy GQ event (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pop star Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet in a revealing lace outfit, with her blonde hair down for the evening.

Ora completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Rita Ora posed for photographers on the red carpet (Matt Crossick/PA)

TV presenter Maya Jama looked elegant in a sheer silver floor-length gown, complete with diamond detailing.

The 25-year-old wore her hair down and completed the look with an eye-catching diamond ring on her right hand.

Maya Jama sparkled at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman was another celebrity spotted at the star-studded event.

The 52-year-old wore a yellow, long-sleeved, floor-length gown.

Nicole Kidman stood out on the GQ awards red carpet in her yellow gown (Matt Crossick/PA)

Debbie Harry, best known as the lead singer of new wave band Blondie, wore a navy skirt and matching waistcoat over a red top.

The 74-year-old, also wearing a pair of red sandals, hid her face behind a pair of sunglasses.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Taron Egerton – recently seen wearing outlandish outfits in the Elton John biopic Rocketman – kept it classy in a dark-coloured tuxedo.

Taron Egerton, who played Sir Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, wore a classy dark-coloured tuxedo on the carpet (Matt Crossick/PA)

Host for the evening Michael Sheen arrived with his pregnant partner Anna Lundberg.

Sheen wore a tuxedo while Lundberg, complete with baby bump, wore a black gown.

Host for the evening Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana – who welcomed their fifth child in April – arrived on the carpet together.

The celebrity chef kept it simple in a dark suit while Tana wore a floor-length red gown.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay were among the stars posing for photographs at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Tom Jones looked dapper in a navy tuxedo. The 79-year-old The Voice judge chose a suit with a subtle geometric pattern embossed on the cloth.

Sir Tom Jones looked dapper in a tuxedo while arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

