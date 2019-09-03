First Dates star Fred Sirieix made to feel ‘like second-class citizen’

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He applied for settled status in the UK.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

First Dates star Fred Sirieix admits that he feels like a second-class citizen after dealing with the Home Office.

The French maitre’d has complained that he was asked for proof of residence in the country for five years, when the UK has been his home for 27.

Sirieix revealed his being asked was a mistake and he has been ultimately granted settled status, but has branded the immigration process a disturbing waste off time.

He also blamed the “Brexit shambles” for the complications.

The TV star wrote on Twitter: “As small as this may seem to some, the whole thing was deeply upsetting and unsettling. I could not find proofs of residency last night and woke up at 4am to check

“After all these years in the UK it is so wrong to make people feel like second-class citizens.”

After being asked for details about his status in the UK, the issue was resolved, with Sirieix being confirmed as settled.

The First Dates star has attributed his recent ordeal to Brexit.

He wrote on Twitter: “How unnecessary and a total waste of time #settledstatus SO SO SO WRONG.”

Sirieix has consistently posted about Brexit and the need for truthful politics.

© Press Association 2019

