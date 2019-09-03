Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The young model said she feels comfortable in front of a camera.

372c7537-bc58-4155-98b9-3bf34e096517

Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber has appeared on the front cover of British Vogue.

The young catwalk star revealed she feels more comfortable in front of a camera than she did in front of her classmates at school.

The 18-year-old told the magazine that she has always been unfazed by being on set as a model.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Cindy Crawford (Ian West/PA)

She described her job as “standing” and questioned how intimidating it can be.

Gerber said she found it “more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age”, than to begin modelling at 13.

She added of her profession: “I mean, I’m just standing there – how bad can I do?”

The young model has said she is currently too busy to become involved in a romance.

She said: “When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t.

“But I’m not losing hope in all love forever.”

The teenager said she has everything she needs, and is an “old soul” at heart.

She added: “I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs.

“When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman.”

The full interview can be read in the October issue of British Vogue.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Justin Bieber shares candid post about the pitfalls of fame

Britain’s Got Talent spin-off: How many tuned in to watch?
Britain’s Got Talent spin-off: How many tuned in to watch?

Taylor Swift sets the record straight about her song London Boy
Taylor Swift sets the record straight about her song London Boy

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish suffers yet another ankle injury

Billie Eilish suffers yet another ankle injury
Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own
Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show

Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show
What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?

What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?
What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?

Justin Bieber shares candid post about the pitfalls of fame