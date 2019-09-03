Is romance in the air for Love Island star Amy Hart and DJ Toby Anstis?

The two stars have been on a number of dates, but it is purely platonic.

Love Island star Amy Hart and Toby Anstis have been described as “just friends” after it was reported they have grown close.

Hart, 27, who appeared in the most recent series of the ITV2 reality show, was rumoured to have struck up a romance with the 48-year-old radio DJ in recent weeks.

The pair went to see Lion King together on Saturday night and, according to the MailOnline, a source said they “get on really well”.

The source added: “They are not an official couple but they have a real laugh together and have plans to meet up in the future.”

Following speculation there could be a romance, a spokesman for Anstis said they are not dating and that they are “just friends”.

The pair first met at Brighton Pride in early August, and Anstis shared a picture of the two of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: “Lovely to meet this gorgeous soul @amyhartxo last night at @brightonprideofficial.”

The reality TV star has also appeared on Anstis’ radio programme Heart Dance Breakfast.

Hart had her heart broken by fellow Love Islander Curtis Pritchard while in the villa, and chose to leave the series early so her ex-partner could move on with his new flame, Maura Higgins.

