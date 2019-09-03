Booker Prize organisers: Award is free from nepotism

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The shortlist for the prize has been announced.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018

Organisers have said the Booker Prize is free from nepotism and favouritism.

There were concerns raised about the presence of a publisher on the judging panel for the 2019 award, who had worked with shortlisted authors.

Publisher and editor Liz Calder helped whittle down a long-list to the final six, which includes her previous colleagues Sir Salman Rushdie.

Salman Rushdie
Sir Salman Rushdie was published by Calder (Matt Crossick/PA)

The shortlist also includes Margaret Atwood, who was once on her list at Bloomsbury.

Booker literary director Gaby Wood responded to concerns about impartiality saying: “I want to reassure you about the ethics of the process.

“Nepotism, favouritism, is absolutely not on.”

Wood further clarified that Sir Salman is a very outgoing person, and was likely to have friends on any Booker panel assembled from the literary world.

Calder said that she no longer had much affiliation with Sir Salman, and their one-time friendship had faded.

Chairman of the judging panel and Hay Festival founder Peter Florence said the prize was: “Absolutely clear on the ethical and practical side.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own
Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

5 ways to be more calm and mindful on a stressful or busy morning
5 ways to be more calm and mindful on a stressful or busy morning

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?

What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?
Justin Bieber shares candid post about the pitfalls of fame

Justin Bieber shares candid post about the pitfalls of fame
Britain’s Got Talent spin-off: How many tuned in to watch?

Britain’s Got Talent spin-off: How many tuned in to watch?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video