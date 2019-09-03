Why is Amanda Holden going to be jumping out of a plane?

The TV star will jump 10,000 feet from a plane alongside her mother Judy to raise money for charity.

Amanda Holden has revealed her fears ahead of taking part in a charity skydive, despite telling her daughters that she is “fearless”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Breakfast presenter is gearing up to take part in Heart’s Big Skydive to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise, a charity that helps disadvantaged children and young people.

Holden, 48, will take the leap of 10,000 feet in Maidstone, Kent, on September 10 alongside her mother Judy, 69.

Amanda Holden who is preparing to take part in Heart’s Big Skydive (with her 69 year old mother Judy) to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise (Global)

Holden said: “I always go on and on to my girls, ‘Oh yes Mummy’s fearless, girls can do anything, you can do anything’ – I am actually quite terrified.

“When I was coming off my holidays over the weekend I actually made myself just keep staring out of the window going ‘look at all that patchwork stuff down there, that’s Great Britain that is, you’re gonna be looking at that next week, and then volunteering to throw myself out’.

“But hopefully I’m going to have a nice strong man or woman attached to me to actually help me.”

Holden added: “I know that with the money raised we can make some massive life changing differences to incredible small charities across the country, so I will be appealing to you, your lovely selves out there. If you want to see Amanda Holden thrown out of a plane, I feel there’s loads of you that might want that, you can also donate to see it happen!”

She joked: “I’m wearing my brown pants that’s all I’m saying.”

On her donation page, Holden said she has “never skydived before”, but that she is “super-excited” to do it.

Listeners across the country have signed up for Heart’s Big Skydive, all to take part in the charity event to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise campaign.

