Rylan Clark-Neal: I couldn’t care less about the fame game

The presenter said fame was important to him at the beginning of his career but not now.

New Supermarket Sweep host Rylan Clark-Neal has said he would love an invisibility cloak or a magic button that grants him anonymity after he has finished his job each day.

The TV star, who found fame after being a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, said while he loves and is grateful for his screen career, being famous is not really for him.

“I couldn’t care less about the fame game, take your Ivy and I’ll have a McDonald’s!” he said.

“Do you know what? Fame was important to me at the beginning, because you think that’s the important part, but it’s the least important thing to me now.”

Rylan Clark-Neal (ITV2)

Asked whether losing his anonymity was worth it, Clark-Neal replied: “In an ideal world, if I could have a button where I could do my job exactly the way that I am doing and the second I leave the studio I press a button and people forget, of course I’d take that.

“Or even just one day a month where people don’t recognise me, going out with a little invisibility cloak on, or a little fake face – which I’m halfway to anyway – of course I would take that, but not in an ungrateful way because I am so grateful for what I’ve got in my life.”

Clark-Neal, 30, has been a presenter on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and This Morning, and will now front a reboot of TV phenomenon Supermarket Sweep for ITV2.

An array of celebs will be popping in for a trip round the aisles, including Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, The Only Way Is Essex’s Pete Wicks and Bobby Norris, Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury from Love Island, Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

The reboot will also welcome Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds during its Love Island special.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Jennie McAlpine (ITV2)

Coronation Street actress and comedian Jennie McAlpine has also signed up to take over the tannoy.

The cult 1990s daytime show, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, will return to screens on September 9.

It will air from Monday to Friday at 8pm on ITV2.

