Terry Jones still has a sparkle in his eye, says Michael Palin

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Monty Python star Jones was diagnosed in 2015 with a form of dementia which affected his ability to communicate.

Monty Python rehearsals – London

Sir Michael Palin has said there is still a “sparkle” of his friend Terry Jones left despite his dementia.

In 2015 the Monty Python writer and director was diagnosed with a form of dementia which affected his ability to communicate.

His friend and fellow Python star Sir Michael, who he met at Oxford, said there are still traces of Jones left despite the effects of his illness.

Terry Jones
Terry Jones (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Sir Michael said: “He’s still around, he’s not disappeared, quite apart from the wonderful work that he left behind, the work he’s done.

“There’s still a bit of Terry there, the sparkle in the eye.

“He can’t communicate, that’s the problem, which is so ironic for someone who loved words and debate and jokes and opinions and ideas.

“There’s enough of Terry there to make me feel grateful that I can still go and see him.”

Sir Michael revealed that Jones had lost the ability to speak in recent years.

The full interview with Sir Michael is available in Radio Times magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jean Reno details tough experience filming Spike Lee’s upcoming Vietnam movie

Eve Myles to play detective in new TV drama
Eve Myles to play detective in new TV drama

Dame Barbara Windsor to deliver letter to PM demanding better dementia support
Dame Barbara Windsor to deliver letter to PM demanding better dementia support

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways to be more calm and mindful on a stressful or busy morning

5 ways to be more calm and mindful on a stressful or busy morning
Why it’s actually acceptable to wear trainers to work

Why it’s actually acceptable to wear trainers to work
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Jean Reno details tough experience filming Spike Lee’s upcoming Vietnam movie