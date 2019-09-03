Bake Off stars hoping not to snap under pressure in 3D biscuit sculpture task

At least one more baker will be axed from the show.

Great British Bake Off contestants will whip up 3D biscuit sculptures in the shape of a Highland cow, a tortoise and a church organ in the hopes of keeping their place in the competition.

It is biscuit week in the second episode of the new series of the show and the amateur bakers vie to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with decorated chocolate biscuit bars and elaborate edible sculptures.

The tricky showstopper challenge will see them tasked with making “edible masterpieces”, with online project manager Helena cooking up a large spider coming out of an egg, crafted from lemon and earl grey shortbread.

Helena’s creation is imaginative (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Vet Zoe creates a gingerbread chicken, inspired by the chicken who survived a fox attack, while lorry driver Phil crafts a recreation of his pet tortoise Tina.

Michael bakes Hamish the Highland cow out of chilli gingerbread, while Michelle recreates an edible Welsh dragon and Alice crafts a New Zealand lamb with wool made of macaron.

Alice cooks up a lamb biscuit for her showstopper (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Meanwhile, there is mirth in the tent when student Henry crafts a church organ with edible stained glass windows, leading Hollywood to ask him: “How big is your organ going to be Henry?”

The young baker, who is wearing a tie, says: “Well….” before the group around his work station erupts in giggles and host Sandi Toksvig intervenes, saying: “I’m going to have to take Paul away now.”

While tasting his biscuit later, Toksvig jokes: “I’ve never said this before but I’m loving your organ.”

Henry’s creation was the butt of a few jokes (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Earlier in the episode Henry cooks up some coffee, cardamom and hazelnut shortbread for the signature challenge, while Michael hopes to impress with his lemon and rosemary offering.

Meanwhile, Steph creates some chocolate and coffee macchiato biscuits and Rosie attempts virgin mojito creations.

Rosie attempts virgin mojito (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

After a bumpy first week, Jamie hopes his sour cherry and caramel shortbread will put him on firmer ground with the judges, while Helena alarms Leith with her salted caramel and matcha witches finger biscuits.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 at 8pm.

© Press Association 2019