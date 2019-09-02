First contestant eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The new crop of contestants had to make their own sausages in the opening episode.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace

Andy Grant has become the first contestant to be dismissed from the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

The retired middle distance runner was eliminated by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace after serving up overcooked lamb and struggling to perfect a red wine sauce.

He said he was “absolutely gutted” to be the first person booted off the BBC show.

“My competitive juices were just starting to get going,” Grant said, adding that it had been a “great experience”.

Andy Grant
Andy Grant (BBC/PA)

The opening episode saw Grant, designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, retired footballer Neil “Razor” Ruddock and former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex making their own sausages, serving in real restaurants and preparing their favourite dishes for Torode and Wallace.

Grant sailed through the sausage challenge and coped with whipping up chargrilled octopus starters at The Coal Shed restaurant in London.

But he came unstuck when it came to his lamb fillet, creamy mash, carrots and courgettes.

Both judges said the meat was dry and overcooked and Torode told the runner his sauce was “letting him down”.

A total of 20 celebrities signed up for the new series of the cooking programme.

Other contestants include Adam Woodyatt, Vicky Pattison, Martha Reeves and Love Island star Dr Alex George.

Challenges include invention tests and a pairs task in which two stars must join forces to cook an identical dish without seeing each other.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 ways to be more calm and mindful on a stressful or busy morning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Barbara Windsor to deliver letter to PM demanding better dementia support

Dame Barbara Windsor to deliver letter to PM demanding better dementia support
Eve Myles to play detective in new TV drama

Eve Myles to play detective in new TV drama
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own
Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?