Ellie Goulding ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after marrying Caspar Jopling

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer thanked everyone involved in her big day.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has said she feels “overwhelmed with gratitude” after marrying Caspar Jopling.

The singer and the art dealer exchanged vows at York Minster on Saturday.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, Goulding wrote: “This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster – a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts.”

“I will never forget your support and generosity,” she added.

“We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx.”

Goulding, 32, and Jopling, 27, announced their engagement in 2018.

Guests at their nuptials included singer Katy Perry and her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, singer James Blunt, actress Sienna Miller, comic Jimmy Carr and artist Tracey Emin.

Ellie Goulding wedding
Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling (Peter Byrne/PA)

A reception was held afterwards at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton, North Yorkshire, made famous by the 1980s TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

