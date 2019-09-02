Kevin Hart’s wife gives update on car crash injuries

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actor is thought to have suffered back injuries in a collision.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s wife has said her husband “is awake” and “going to be just fine” following reports he was injured in a car accident.

The US comedian and actor, 40, is reported to have suffered back injuries in a collision in California at the weekend.

His wife Eniko Hart has now told TMZ the star is doing well.

Asked about his condition, she replied: “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine.”

“He’s good,” she added. “Everybody’s good, thank God.”

Asked by TMZ whether Hart was awake, she said: “He’s fine. He is awake.”

A California Highway Patrol collision report cited by Associated Press said Hart was a passenger in a car which is believed to have tumbled down an embankment in the hills above Malibu on Sunday.

The report said Hart and the driver both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Hart’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

