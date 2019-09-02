Actor brothers unite on red carpet for It Chapter Two

The trio appeared for the premiere in London.

The Skarsgard family was well-represented on the red carpet at the premiere of It Chapter Two in London.

One of the trio of Swedish sibling talents stars in the second instalment of the horror film, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Alexander Skarsgard also attended (Ian West/PA)

It is a follow up to the 2017 release centred on the brutality of supernatural villain Pennywise The Dancing Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard.

Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy attending the IT Chapter Two European Premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

He was among the stars who graced the red carpet at The Vaults in London for the European premiere of the film, and his brother Alexander Skarsgard joined him at the event along with fellow actor Gustaf.

Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard and Gustaf Skarsgard (Ian West/PA)

The film also stars James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain in lead roles, playing some of the adult Losers Club, a group of friends tormented by harrowing visitations from Pennywise.

Chastain and McAvoy posed in front of a mock fun house on the red carpet, fashioned with the face of the clown.

Director of It Andres Muschietti was also present at the venue near Waterloo to launch the film in Europe.

