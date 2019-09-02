Dame Julie Andrews honoured with Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress and singer was recognised for her long and successful career.

Dame Julie Andrews

Dame Julie Andrews has been honoured with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress and singer, 83, was presented with the accolade at a glitzy ceremony on Monday in the Italian city.

The Sound Of Music star looked radiant in a pale blue trouser suit.

As she posed for photographers, Dame Julie kissed the statuette of a winged lion on the nose.

Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

When it was announced earlier this year that Dame Julie had been chosen to receive the award, the Mary Poppins star said she was “so honoured”.

“The Venice Film Festival has long been recognised as one of the world’s most esteemed international film festivals,” she said.

“I thank La Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion.”

Dame Julie started singing and acting as a child and has won an Oscar, Golden Globes and Grammys for her work.

