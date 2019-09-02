Charlize Theron debuts new Fast And Furious look

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress plays villain Cipher in the next instalment in the franchise.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has unveiled her new short hairdo for Fast And Furious 9.

The actress is returning to the high-octane franchise as villain Cipher, who was introduced in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious.

She has shared a photo on Instagram showing that Cipher has ditched her long locks, and is now sporting a short bowl haircut.

View this post on Instagram

She’s baaaaack #Fast9

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

“She’s baaaaack #Fast9,” the actress captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, crews have been spotted preparing sets to film scenes of the movie.

Fast and Furious filming
Set building begins on Waterloo Place in Edinburgh ahead of filming of Fast and Furious 9 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fast And Furious 9 also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Dame Helen Mirren.

It is is set for release in May 2020.

© Press Association 2019

