‘I thought you knew me better’: Katy Perry tricks Orlando Bloom

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actor was caught out on Radio One.

Graham Norton Show – London

Orlando Bloom was unable to recognise the voice of his fiancee Katy Perry on a radio phone-in.

The actor was a guest on BBC Radio One with Nick Grimshaw and was tasked with judging an “impression” of his partner.

Katy Perry coachella
Katy Perry became ‘Gemma from Hertfordshire’ for the prank (Ian West/PA)

Bloom was treated to a forced rendition of I Kissed A Girl by “Gemma from Hertfordshire”.

The actor said: “Gemma that was great, really well done. Not convinced. Hard for me because I live with that voice.”

Grimshaw then said “Hi Katy Perry” as it was revealed that his partner had been on the phone all along.

The singer said: “I thought you knew me better.”

Bloom currently stars in the fantasy crime drama Carnival Row.

© Press Association 2019

