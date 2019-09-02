First look images of Joe Sugg in Waitress role

The YouTube star is taking over the part of Ogie in the production.

Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Joe Sugg had been pictured in his Waitress role for the first time.

The YouTube star, 27, is making his West End debut as Ogie in the hit musical.

He is taking over the part from Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison.

Joe Sugg (Waitress/PA)

Harrison will make his final performance on September 7 and Sugg starts as Ogie from September 9.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage.

It premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest-running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

It opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year.

Joe Sugg (Waitress/PA)

Alongside Sugg as Ogie, Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

