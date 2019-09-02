Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks dies aged 84

Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks has died at the age of 84, his agent has confirmed.

The author and scriptwriter had a long-standing association with the BBC sci-fi series.

Dicks began working on the series in 1968, soon becoming the head script editor on the show.

Just seen the news about Terrance Dicks. Absolutely gutted. A giant of children’s literature, and absolute don of script editing and deft, economic storytelling. Doctor Who would not be the same without him. I wouldn’t be able to read, let alone write without him. pic.twitter.com/4s1vayIfkU — Ruddock (@sugarraybuzzard) September 2, 2019

The writers and script editor worked with Barry Letts to drive the series ahead during the BBC producer’s five series at the helm.

Dicks would later go on to produce Target novelisations of Doctor Who which were popular with fans, and stage adaptations of the programme.

BREAKING NEWS… just received comms that legendary #DoctorWho writer, Terrance Dicks has died. Genuinely gutted. An incredibly talented man who we had the pleasure of interviewing over the years. He also regularly took part in Q&As on the DWO Forums. He will be sorely missed! pic.twitter.com/9PVWQCCOx1 — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) September 2, 2019

Outside his extensive contribution to the much-loved world of Doctor Who, Dicks also penned works of children’s fiction.

His books spanned stories about Canadian Mounties, Sherlock Holmes, and a golden retriever in The Adventures Of Goliath.

