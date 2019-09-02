Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posts emotional message after Kevin Hart car crash

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Rock and Kevin Hart have a long-standing friendship and have worked together on numerous films.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Premiere – London

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sent Kevin Hart a touching message following reports that his co-star and friend had been injured in a car accident.

The pair have had a long-standing Hollywood bromance and have starred alongside each other in numerous films including Jumanji and Central Intelligence.

Alongside a photograph of the pair from Jumanji, Johnson wrote: “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together.
Love you man. Stay strong.”

Comedian and actor Hart is reported to have suffered “major back injuries”, according to the Associated Press.

A California Highway Patrol collision report cited by AP said Hart was a passenger in a car which is believed to have tumbled down an embankment in the hills above Malibu.

AP said Hart and the car’s driver were both taken to hospital having suffered “major back injuries”.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Hart’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shocking statistics about fast fashion will make you want to get involved in Second Hand September

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about
From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about

Is Bella Thorne’s lemon juice skincare routine actually bad for your skin?
Is Bella Thorne’s lemon juice skincare routine actually bad for your skin?

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Olivia Attwood addresses whether boyfriend Bradley Dack will star in Towie

Olivia Attwood addresses whether boyfriend Bradley Dack will star in Towie
Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery
Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

Shocking statistics about fast fashion will make you want to get involved in Second Hand September