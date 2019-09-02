Top Gear unveils Norwegian hosts for local remake

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

BBC Studios announced that three local versions of the motoring show have been commissioned.

Top Gear’s Norway hosts

Top Gear is getting a Norwegian remake – and here are its hosts.

BBC Studios announced that three local versions of the motoring show have been commissioned.

They will air in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Top Gear's Norway hosts (Top Gear)
Top Gear’s Norway hosts (Top Gear)

It comes after a new UK series, with Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, aired on the BBC in June.

Norway’s Top Gear hosts are stunt driver and former Formula Drift World Champion Fredric Aasbo, musician and TV personality Esben “Dansken” Selvig and TV host and vintage car collector Petter Schjerven.

Sweden and Denmark have different presenters, including Dar Salim, known for roles in Game Of Thrones, Warrior and The Devil’s Double.

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff
Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff (Ian West/PA)

The BBC Studios show has been snapped up around the world, with local versions produced in China, South Korea, the US, Australia, Russia, Italy and France.

Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordics, Formats And Productions, said: “Audiences in these countries are in for a real treat, with their very own fellow citizen petrol heads taking control of the wheel and presenting this iconic show Nordic style.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brace yourself - Wales is the ideal place to go wild swimming

3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders
3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

11 reasons the beach is secretly the worst place in the entire world

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style
11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

Brace yourself - Wales is the ideal place to go wild swimming