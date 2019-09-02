Top Gear unveils Norwegian hosts for local remake

BBC Studios announced that three local versions of the motoring show have been commissioned.

Top Gear is getting a Norwegian remake – and here are its hosts.

They will air in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

It comes after a new UK series, with Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, aired on the BBC in June.

Norway’s Top Gear hosts are stunt driver and former Formula Drift World Champion Fredric Aasbo, musician and TV personality Esben “Dansken” Selvig and TV host and vintage car collector Petter Schjerven.

Sweden and Denmark have different presenters, including Dar Salim, known for roles in Game Of Thrones, Warrior and The Devil’s Double.

The BBC Studios show has been snapped up around the world, with local versions produced in China, South Korea, the US, Australia, Russia, Italy and France.

Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordics, Formats And Productions, said: “Audiences in these countries are in for a real treat, with their very own fellow citizen petrol heads taking control of the wheel and presenting this iconic show Nordic style.”

