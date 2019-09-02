This Morning’s Holly and Phillip heading for Downton Abbey

2nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The presenters are both big fans of the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are to broadcast a special episode of This Morning from Downton Abbey.

The presenters will be joined at Highclere Castle (the location for the award-winning series) by Downton stars including Jim Carter, Michael Fox and Tuppence Middleton.

Kelly Brook will also be at the castle in Hampshire, where she will be tending to the Downton grounds in her gardening segment. 

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV)

The special episode is to celebrate the release of the eagerly awaited Downton film.

Willoughby said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers.

“So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere.” 

“Just like Holly, I’m a Downton Abbey superfan so I can’t wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all it’s stunning glory,” added Schofield.

“Surely Carson won’t mind!”
 
This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “The Downton Abbey film is one of the biggest British cinematic releases of the year and so it’s only fitting that one of Britain’s biggest daytime shows is to broadcast live from the set this September.

“Join us both upstairs and downstairs for a truly memorable This Morning special. We can’t wait.”
 
Watch This Morning live from Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle on September 12 from 10.30am on ITV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

11 reasons the beach is secretly the worst place in the entire world

Brace yourself - Wales is the ideal place to go wild swimming
Brace yourself - Wales is the ideal place to go wild swimming

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about
From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style
3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders
3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

11 reasons the beach is secretly the worst place in the entire world