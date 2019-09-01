Beckhams tell of their pride as son Romeo turns 17

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have four children together.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham have penned tributes to their son Romeo on his 17th birthday.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria shared a picture on Instagram of Romeo with his siblings Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper as she wished him a happy birthday.

“I cant believe u are 17 today!!!” she said.

“We are so proud of u and love u so so much xxxx.”

Former footballer David posted a snap of Romeo as a child, in a cap and matching waistcoat.

“Happy birthday my big boy … 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone,” he said.

“I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet…

“Happy birthday RoRo we love you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven btw NICE OUTFIT.”

© Press Association 2019

