Meryl Streep dazzles at The Laundromat premiere in Venice

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Sienna Miller was also at the screening.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep made a splash as she hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a bright blue dress.

All eyes were on the Hollywood star as she stepped out at the premiere of her new movie The Laundromat in the stunning, floor-length gown.

The dress was high necked and long-sleeved, and featured a scattered floral print.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Streep teamed the elegant gown with a pair of sunglasses and bright red shoes.

The actress was joined at the event by Gary Oldman, who also stars in the crime caper about the Panama Papers.

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt
Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Sienna Miller was also on the red carpet, looking stylish in a flowing pale pink dress embellished with an intricate floral pattern.

The Laundromat follows Ellen Martin (Streep), who begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the wealthy amass even larger fortunes.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It will launch in select UK cinemas on September 27 and on Netflix on October 18.

