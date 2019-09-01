Spice Girl Mel B lands new role on TV show

The singer teased that ‘things are going to get even more crazy’ on Celebrity Juice.

Mel B is replacing Paddy McGuinness on Celebrity Juice.

The Spice Girl, 44, is taking over as team captain when the ITV2 panel show returns this autumn, as McGuinness is unable to take part due to scheduling conflicts.

The singer said she was thrilled about joining the programme and vowed to give host Keith Lemon “a run for his money”.

“I am so happy that I’m going to be part of the Celebrity Juice family and thrilled to be a captain,” she said.

“My mission is to give Keith a run for his money.

“Watch out.

“Things are going to get even more crazy.”

The singer joins Lemon and fellow team captain Holly Willoughby when Celebrity Juice returns to our screens in the autumn.

