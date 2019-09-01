Paul Potts denies ‘sulking’ after Britain’s Got Talent defeat

Paul Potts has insisted he was not “sulking” after his surprise elimination from Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The classical singer, the first winner of the ITV show, performed on the Champions series at the weekend and failed to make it through to the final.

The judges were visibly surprised and viewers later expressed shock that the singer had not made the cut.

Some critics suggested that the opera star looked as if he was sulking, but Potts responded on Twitter: “To those that thought I was sulking – that’s what I look like most of the time lol.”

To those that thought I was sulking – that's what I look like most of the time lol I can prove it with this still from the original audition: I don't do fake smiles, but it doesn't mean I am grumpy sulky or feeling entitled. pic.twitter.com/ljgfNYohPs — Paul Potts (@paulpottsmusic) August 31, 2019

Sharing a picture of himself at a BGT audition, he said: “I can prove it with this still from the original audition: I don’t do fake smiles, but it doesn’t mean I am grumpy sulky or feeling entitled.”

Potts, 48, rocketed to fame after appearing on the first series of BGT in 2007 and has since released a flurry of albums, including the number one record One Chance.

He was one of several returning Got Talent stars to take to the stage on the Champions show.

Saturday’s instalment saw sand artist Kseniya Simonova and daredevil father and daughter duo Bello and Annaliese Nock win a place in the final.

© Press Association 2019