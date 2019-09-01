James and Ola Jordan reveal baby news after three-year struggle

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She said her baby was ‘dancing’ in the 12-week scan.

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan is pregnant with her first child after undergoing a “tough process” of IVF.

The 36-year-old and husband James, 41, said their baby appeared to be dancing in their 12-week scan.

Ola told Hello! magazine: “I still can’t quite believe it… I don’t think it’s properly sunk in.”

She became pregnant on the first round of IVF and the baby is due in March.

Ola and James Jordan in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I’m not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing,” she said.

The married couple were trying for a baby, before undergoing IVF, for nearly three years, the magazine said.

Former Strictly pro and Dancing On Ice winner James said: “Finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever.

“This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us…

This week’s Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It’s not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them.

“I’m so glad I get to see her become a mum because it’s all she’s ever really wanted.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine

