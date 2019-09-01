Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The star is set to marry for the third time.

Anthea Turner

Anthea Turner is set to wed her boyfriend Mark Armstrong.

The couple – who are thought to have been dating for five months – got engaged during a holiday in Italy.

Turner, 59, announced her happy news on Scala Radio, saying tycoon Armstrong popped the question while they were in Rome.

She said the couple had gone away for Armstrong’s birthday.

“I’ve been looked after very well, I couldn’t be with a better person, he’s half Italian, he’s keeping me very happy,” she said.

She said of the proposal: “Yes, finally, after all this time – all of this time. He did propose to me in Rome. What a romantic city.”

Former Blue Peter host Turner was married to DJ Peter Powell from 1990 to 1998, and to Grant Bovey from 2000 to 2015.

© Press Association 2019

