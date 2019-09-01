Film-maker Nate Parker apologises for being ‘tone deaf’

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actor, director and producer said he has learned a lot since being falsely accused of rape.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 American Skin Portraits

Film-maker Nate Parker, who three years ago came under scrutiny for a rape allegation from college, has apologised for his response at the time.

Speaking at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, Parker said he was tone deaf to things in the climate and he has learned a lot in the three years since he said he was falsely accused.

He was acquitted in the case.

Parker has premiered a new film at the festival about police brutality called American Skin.

It is his follow-up to The Birth of a Nation, which fizzled upon release after the rape allegation came to light in 2016.

Director Spike Lee is supporting American Skin and said it is a masterpiece that needs to be seen.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gary Barlow among celebrities marking 22 years since Diana’s death

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

In Pictures: Showbiz stars mingle with royalty at Ellie Goulding’s wedding
In Pictures: Showbiz stars mingle with royalty at Ellie Goulding’s wedding

Ellie Goulding shares kiss with husband Caspar Jopling on steps of York Minster

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Everything you need to know about vegan leather

Everything you need to know about vegan leather
Ellie Goulding debuts traditional dress as she arrives for York Minster wedding

Ellie Goulding debuts traditional dress as she arrives for York Minster wedding
Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon
Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

Gary Barlow among celebrities marking 22 years since Diana’s death