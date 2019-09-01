Bindi Irwin remembers late dad on Father’s Day in Australia

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006.

Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin said “love lasts forever” as she remembered her late dad Steve Irwin on Father’s Day in Australia.

The 21-year-old was just eight when her conservationist father, known as the Crocodile Hunter, was killed by a stingray.

On Sunday, she shared a video montage on social media showing her and her father together.

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia. Reflecting on these wonderful moments,” she said.

“Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever.”

Steve Irwin died aged 44 in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray as he was filming for a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland.

He was the star of more than 200 documentaries, during which he confronted some of the world’s most dangerous animals in an effort to conserve them.

© Press Association 2019

