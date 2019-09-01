Helen Skelton: TV bosses said they had to find ‘new talent’

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She made headlines at the Rio Olympics.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

Helen Skelton says TV bosses told her they had to find “new talent” – but she has no idea whether her on-screen outfits affected her career.

The presenter, 36, made headlines when she presented poolside at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Skelton went on to cover the world swimming championships for the BBC in 2017 but “I haven’t done anything else since”.

Asked by the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine whether her wardrobe may have been a factor, she replied: “I don’t know. Wouldn’t that be amazing? They just said to me they’ve got a responsibility to bring on new talent.”

Helen Skelton, left, during the Rio Olympics
Helen Skelton, left, during the Rio Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But Skelton, who has written a book encouraging girls to have adventure, added: “I just find it so hilarious that after all this time, everyone’s still talking about it.

“Now the story’s evolved into something else. Like if I don’t get a gig on sport it’s because of the shorts.”

But she added: “If I wanted to work in a fair industry I should have worked at the council.

“I work in an industry where – as much as we say we don’t – you get judged on your hair colour, your accent, your background, your skin colour.

“Sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding shares kiss with husband Caspar Jopling on steps of York Minster

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

11 reasons the beach is secretly the worst place in the entire world
11 reasons the beach is secretly the worst place in the entire world

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding tying the knot at famous landmark

Ellie Goulding tying the knot at famous landmark
In Pictures: Showbiz stars mingle with royalty at Ellie Goulding’s wedding

In Pictures: Showbiz stars mingle with royalty at Ellie Goulding’s wedding
Which stars watched Ellie Goulding tie the knot?

Which stars watched Ellie Goulding tie the knot?
Everything you need to know about vegan leather

Everything you need to know about vegan leather
Everything you need to know about vegan leather

Ellie Goulding shares kiss with husband Caspar Jopling on steps of York Minster