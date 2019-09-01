Billie Eilish suffers yet another ankle injury

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The 17-year-old singer saw the funny side to her latest sprain.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5

Billie Eilish has suffered another ankle mishap.

The 17-year-old needed to have her right ankle bandaged and posted a video of the process on Instagram stories.

It’s not the first time the Bad Guy singer has notched up an injury to her foot.

The US star fell down stairs before getting on stage for a gig in July, but continued with the show despite the sprain.

Billie Eilish posted on Instagram stories
Billie Eilish posted on Instagram stories (Billie Eilish/Instagram)

The singer, who was performing in Milan, posted an image of her feet and quipped on Instagram: “Now I have two (injuries). Nice haha.”

The music sensation, who made her Glastonbury debut this summer, told Rolling Stone magazine that she previously suffered from depression and body dysmorphia while a member of a dance company.

“At dance, you wear really tiny clothes. And I’ve never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes. I was always worried about my appearance,” she told the magazine. “I couldn’t look in the mirror at all.”

