Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood sorry for ‘hurtful’ Stacey Dooley joke

The 54-year-old judge has apologised for his remarks.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has apologised for a “huge error” after reportedly making a rude comment about former winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley.

The broadcaster and the professional dancer won the last series of the BBC show and are now a couple.

Revel Horwood, known for his sarcastic barbs, joked that contestants on this year’s series should consider having sex with their partners if they want to win the competition, according to The Sun.

All the glamour, all the moves. Strictly 2019 is go! ✨📸 pic.twitter.com/vrYYO3MIad — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 27, 2019

The paper reported that the 54-year-old made the comment during the pre-recorded segment for this year’s launch show, where Clifton and Dooley performed a dance.

When asked for advice for this year’s crop of contestants, which includes Mike Bushell, Anneka Rice and James Cracknell, Revel Horwood reportedly said they should be inspired by the improvement shown last year by Dooley.

“Of course, if you sleep with your dance partner that helps,” he added, according to The Sun.

In a statement published in the paper, Revel Horwood said: “I’m deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show.

“I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgment that I very much regret.”

© Press Association 2019