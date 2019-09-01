Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse: I’m not feeling the pressure

1st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the BBC One show.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London

Strictly Come Dancing’s new judge Motsi Mabuse does not feel nervous about her new role.

Mabuse, 38, the sister of Strictly pro Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the BBC One show.

But she said: “I don’t feel a lot of pressure… I’m just going with the flow.”

Mabuse will be judging her sister Oti, 29, but she said that is not a problem.

“It’s really, really important to be authentic, to say what I feel and how I see things, and to give back some words that I would want to hear if I’m standing there, because I’ve been there and I know how it feels,” she said.

Mabuse is an experienced professional dancer and judge who has enjoyed a TV career on the German Strictly equivalent, Let’s Dance.

She will join Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas as the new series gets under way, featuring celebrities including Jamie Laing and Michelle Visage.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from September 7.

