Johnny Depp’s latest Dior advert pulled over accusations of racism

Johnny Depp’s latest advert for Dior’s Sauvage cologne has been pulled by the brand after it was accused of being racially insensitive to Native Americans.

The video promoting the £74 product, posted to social media on Friday, featured the Hollywood star walking through a US desert followed by the Native American dancer Canku One Star.

Depp is also seen producing a guitar and playing a riff by guitarist Link Wray, who was part of the Native American Shawnee group.

The advert received criticism on social media over its use of Native American symbols.

Others noted that to some Native American people the word sauvage, savage in English, is seen as a racial slur.

Depp, 56, has been the face of the French fashion house since 2015.

He was also adopted as an honorary member of the Comanche Nation while he was filming the 2013 adaptation of The Lone Ranger, in which he plays a Native American.

A spokeswoman for Dior confirmed that the advert had been removed from all platforms.

She also said Dior had consulted the advocacy group Americans for Indian Opportunity while producing the advert.

She said: “The House of Dior wishes to address the strong reaction to the trailer of the new campaign of the Sauvage fragrance featuring a Native American artist performing a traditional Fancy dance.

“This campaign was inspired by the deep and rich Native American culture which the House of Dior holds in highest regard.

“To ensure accuracy and inclusion the House of Dior works closely with Native American consultants, artists, writers and dancers as well as the Americans for Indian Opportunity.

“The House of Dior has a long-standing commitment against racism or any kind of discrimination and will continue to work with and proudly support organisations which fight against those burdens.”

Depp’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019