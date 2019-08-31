Ellie Goulding debuts traditional dress as she arrives for York Minster wedding

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were among the event’s guests.

Ellie Goulding has arrived for her star-studded wedding at York Minster in a blue Volkswagen camper.

The chart-topper wore a traditional wedding gown with a veil and train, which was carried by her bridesmaids as she went inside for the ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

There were cheers from the crowd and shouts of “Ellie” before the Love Me Like You Do singer rewarded waiting fans with a wave.

Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 32-year-old appeared unusually covered up for an August wedding.

The Brit Award-winner is marrying her art dealer fiance Caspar Jopling in the Gothic splendour of York Minster.

Celebrity guests attending the event included fellow pop stars, artists and royals.

The couple arrived in a blue Volkswagen camper (Peter Byrne/PA)

Singer Katy Perry arrived with her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who was in London earlier this week to promote his new Amazon series with Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice arrived with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York and were greeted by Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank – who is one of the groomsmen.

Also among the early arrivals were singer James Blunt, actress Sienna Miller, comic Jimmy Carr and artist Tracey Emin.

Princess Beatrice arriving at York Minster (Peter Byrne/PA)

The groom, 27, gave a thumbs-up to waiting guests on his arrival.

He was cheered by the crowds and greeted with an announcement by York’s town crier.

Several hundred people had gathered outside the south door of the Minster waiting for the bride and any celebrity arrivals.

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner at the wedding (Peter Byrne/PA)

After a heavy shower soaked everyone waiting, there were cheers as the sun broke through the clouds.

The crowds also cheered and waved as the first coach-load of guests arrived.

The Minster service is expected to be followed by a lavish reception at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton, North Yorkshire, made famous by the 1980s TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

Castle Howard is reported to be the venue for the wedding reception (Danny Lawson/PA)

Goulding performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding party in 2011 and, with her fiance, was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s marriage last October.

Goulding and Mr Jopling have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement with a formal notice in The Times a year ago.

Mr Jopling’s father is the Honorable Nicholas Jopling, of Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

After the wedding was formally announced last year, Goulding said she was looking forward to being a “loved-up wife”.

Ellie Goulding said she is looking forward to being Caspar Jopling’s ‘loved-up wife’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

In a post to her 14 million followers on Instagram, she shared a black and white photo of herself kissing a smiling Mr Jopling on the cheek.

The star wrote in a caption alongside the photo: “I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness.

“But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

Addressing Mr Jopling, she added: “You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved-up wife.”

Goulding and Mr Jopling are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June last year.

She has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, radio presenter Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated singer Ed Sheeran.

