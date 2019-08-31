Stacey Dooley: TV documentary changed my view on open relationships

The Strictly champion stays over with a married couple, who also live with another woman, in the TV show.

Stacey Dooley says she can understand why some people choose polyamorous relationships, after making a documentary on the issue.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion’s new series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, features one episode focused on a three-person relationship.

Dooley, 32, who is in a relationship with Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, told BBC Radio 2: “I think you have these preconceived ideas and probably negative connotations about what kind of people you’re going to meet.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’ve watched loads of films on polygamy before and you’ve always felt sorry for one or two people.”

But she said of filming her new series for the W Channel: “You go into this house, they’re all beautiful, they’re all young, they’re all articulate, they’re all bright, they’re all kind of dignified and they very clearly explained why this worked for them.”

Asked whether she was tempted to follow in their footsteps, she told Angela Scanlon, who is sitting in for Radio 2 host Dermot O’Leary: “At the start you’re always like ‘No, no, definitely not, absolutely not.”

But she said, after filming and chatting to crew: “We were all thinking, I could sort of understand, comprehend why [it works] for some people.”

Dooley also said she has filmed her dance with Clifton for the launch of the new series of Strictly.

The pair will be dancing together when this year’s series starts on September 7.

© Press Association 2019