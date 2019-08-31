Dancing On Ice: Who is set to replace Jason Gardiner?

Gardiner will not be returning to the new series of the ITV show.

John Barrowman is set to replace acid-tongued judge Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice.

Gardiner, 47, announced recently that he will not be returning to the judging panel of the ITV show.

Now producers have gone for Torchwood star Barrowman, 52, who competed in Dancing On Ice in 2006.

John Barrowman (Matt Crossick/PA)

A source from the show told The Sun that producers “think John will be a big success”.

Gardiner fell out with contestant Gemma Collins on the last series.

He later announced that it was time to say goodbye and focus on things that he had “put on the back-burner”.

Dancing On Ice, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, made a comeback in 2018.

The judging panel has also featured Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Barrowman made third place in last year’s I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!, which was won by Harry Redknapp.

© Press Association 2019