Dancing On Ice: Who is set to replace Jason Gardiner?

31st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Gardiner will not be returning to the new series of the ITV show.

Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch – London

John Barrowman is set to replace acid-tongued judge Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice.

Gardiner, 47,  announced recently that he will not be returning to the judging panel of the ITV show.

Now producers have gone for Torchwood star Barrowman, 52, who competed in Dancing On Ice in 2006.

John Barrowman
John Barrowman (Matt Crossick/PA)

A source from the show told The Sun that producers “think John will be a big success”.

Gardiner fell out with contestant Gemma Collins on the last series.

He later announced that it was time to say goodbye and focus on things that he had “put on the back-burner”.

Dancing On Ice, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, made a comeback in 2018.

The judging panel has also featured Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Barrowman made third place in last year’s I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!, which was won by Harry Redknapp.

© Press Association 2019

Gordon Ramsay on swapping the kitchen for the wilderness in search of culinary inspiration

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

How to make Kim-Joy’s lavender and lemon pandaleines

Shocking statistics about fast fashion will make you want to get involved in Second Hand September

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to Franco Columbu

