Ellie Goulding marriage: Who is Caspar Jopling?

31st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The couple are celebrating their big day.

O2 Arena Boxing

Pop star Ellie Goulding is tying the knot with Caspar Jopling after a year-long engagement.

They announced their intention to marry in August of 2018 using a formal notice in The Times newspaper.

Goulding performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding party in 2011 and, with Jopling, was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s marriage last October.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Who is Caspar Jopling?

Mr Jopling is an art dealer who was educated at Eton and Harvard, studying film, and the history of art and architecture.

He was reputedly a skilled rower, and competed with Team GB in the Youth Olympics.

According to his professional past on Linkedin, Jopling gained an internship at Christie’s auction house, before sealing his current role with Sotheby’s.

Mr Jopling’s father is the Honorable Nicholas Jopling, of Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

View this post on Instagram

3 months to go. And I’m still a dork.

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

The arts dealer announced his plans to marry with a post on Instagram which read: “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love.

“There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make Kim-Joy’s lavender and lemon pandaleines

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Selling a property for the first time? Here’s what you need to know

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Justin Bieber shares emotional post thanking wife Hailey

Justin Bieber shares emotional post thanking wife Hailey
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to Franco Columbu

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to Franco Columbu
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
British tourists ranked among worst in the world – including by other Brits

British tourists ranked among worst in the world – including by other Brits
British tourists ranked among worst in the world – including by other Brits

How to make Kim-Joy’s lavender and lemon pandaleines