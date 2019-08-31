Ellie Goulding marriage: Who is Caspar Jopling?

The couple are celebrating their big day.

Pop star Ellie Goulding is tying the knot with Caspar Jopling after a year-long engagement.

They announced their intention to marry in August of 2018 using a formal notice in The Times newspaper.

Goulding performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding party in 2011 and, with Jopling, was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s marriage last October.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Who is Caspar Jopling?

Mr Jopling is an art dealer who was educated at Eton and Harvard, studying film, and the history of art and architecture.

He was reputedly a skilled rower, and competed with Team GB in the Youth Olympics.

According to his professional past on Linkedin, Jopling gained an internship at Christie’s auction house, before sealing his current role with Sotheby’s.

Mr Jopling’s father is the Honorable Nicholas Jopling, of Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The arts dealer announced his plans to marry with a post on Instagram which read: “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love.

“There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together.”

