Ellie Goulding’s big day: Which other celebrities wed in 2019?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are among the other stars to marry this year.

Ellie Goulding is marrying art dealer Caspar Jopling at a ceremony in York.

The award-winning singer announced her engagement in August 2018, and is tying the knot one year on.

Which other celebrities have married in 2019?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The Game Of Thrones star opted for a Las Vegas wedding to singer Joe Jonas.

Fellow Jonas brothers Nick and Kevin were present at the ceremony, along with musician Diplo.

The pair later exchanged vows for a second time in France, with their families present, along with Turner’s Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

After a long-term relationship, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian wed in Hawaii earlier this month.

The actor and former wrestler posted images online of himself and his new wife celebrating on a cliff top on the Pacific island, saying the couple felt “blessed”.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger, married in California earlier this year.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Marrakesh was the exotic setting for the wedding of actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.

The Luther star was wed in front of a gathering of close friends and family in the Moroccan city.

