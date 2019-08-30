Phoebe Waller-Bridge to pick up major award

The actress and writer has been named the best of British.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will receive a British artist of the year award.

The acclaimed creator of Fleabag will be honoured at the Britannia awards in Los Angeles for her achievements.

The Britannia awards are Bafta’s biggest event outside the UK, and Waller-Bridge will pick up the artist of the year gong at the ceremony in October.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge greets fans following a performance of Fleabag (Ian West/PA)

The multi-talented actress and writer has been hailed for her work, which includes the BBC hits Fleabag and Killing Eve.

Bafta Los Angeles chief Chantal Rickards said: “Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally.

Went to watch the babes Phoebe in Fleabag last night, it was exceptional!!! She’s honestly truly one of my favourite people! Ugh Nothing but respect for my president 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/WUkkByFd1o — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) August 29, 2019

“Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable.

“We are honoured to be recognising such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice.”

Waller-Bridge will be honoured alongside other recipients Jane Fonda, who will receive an award for excellence, Jackie Chan, who will be honoured for his contribution to global entertainment, and Steve Coogan for his work in comedy.

