Netherlands reveals venue for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Rotterdam and Maastricht had been vying for the right to stage the extravaganza.

Eurovision

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam has been selected to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The European Broadcasting Union announced on Friday that Rotterdam edged the southern city of Maastricht in the race to host the annual music competition.

The Netherlands won the right to host the 65th edition of the festival when Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won this year’s event in Tel Aviv with his doleful piano ballad Arcade.

Laurence was the first Dutch act to win the European musical extravaganza since Teach-In’s 1975 triumph with Ding-A-Dong.

Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena will host the semi-finals of next year’s event on May 12 and 14 and the grand final on May 16.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare

The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy
The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy

A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?
A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go
Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off their home makeover

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off their home makeover
As the most popular baby names are revealed – 8 things to consider when picking one

As the most popular baby names are revealed – 8 things to consider when picking one
The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip
The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare