Ellie Goulding to tie the knot with Caspar Jopling

The singer-songwriter and the art dealer will marry at York Minster on Saturday.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will marry her art-dealer fiance in the Gothic splendour of York Minster on Saturday.

The congregation is expected to include a raft of celebrities as the 32-year-old Brit Award winner ties the knot with Sotheby’s dealer Caspar Jopling, 27.

It is widely reported that the Minster service will be followed by a lavish reception at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton, North Yorkshire, made famous by the 1980s TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

Guests are likely to include well-known faces from the music world and there has been speculation that members of the royal family could also attend.

Castle Howard is reported to be the venue for the wedding reception (Danny Lawson/PA)

Goulding performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding party in 2011 and, with her fiance, was a guest at Princess Eugenie’s marriage last October.

Goulding and Mr Jopling have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement with a formal notice in The Times a year ago.

Mr Jopling’s father is the Honorable Nicholas Jopling, of Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Early rumours were that the wedding was going to take place in the picturesque church close to the Joplings’ home.

But it later emerged that the spectacular events were being held further north, with York Minster confirming the marriage in a notice on its list of services under Goulding’s full name of Elena.

Castle Howard has not confirmed that it is the location of the reception but the tourist attraction’s website said the house will be closed for a private event on Saturday and pictures have been published of grand preparations in the extensive grounds.

After the wedding was formally announced last year, Goulding said was looking forward to being a “loved-up wife”.

Ellie Goulding said she is looking forward to being Caspar Jopling’s ‘loved-up wife’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

In a post to her 14 million followers on Instagram, she shared a black and white photo of herself kissing a smiling Mr Jopling on the cheek.

The Love Me like You Do star wrote in a caption alongside the photo: “I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness.

“But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

Addressing Mr Jopling, she added: “You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved-up wife.”

Goulding and Mr Jopling are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June last year.

She has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, radio presenter Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated singer Ed Sheeran.

