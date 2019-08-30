Paul Potts reveals his trick for managing nerves

The former Carphone Warehouse store boss was the first winner of Britain’s Got Talent 12 years ago.

Paul Potts has said he still fears singing on stage but he has developed a technique to deal with his nerves.

The 48-year-old was Britain’s Got Talent’s first winner in 2007 and is returning for the spin-off Champions series on ITV.

“You try to find a way of managing (them) but the nerves never really go away,” the singer told Good Morning Britain.

“It’s like that every time I go on stage,” the former store manager at Carphone Warehouse said.

Potts prepares for his performances as late as possible “to stop myself thinking”, saying: “If I’m thinking about what I’m going to do it’s possible for me to lose my way.”

If he is ready too early, he finds himself walking “backwards and forwards a lot”.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions will feature different winners of the talent show from around the world competing against each other.

The singer said he wanted to represent Britain’s Got Talent on the new show, which starts this weekend, “because I’m very proud of my association with the programme and I always will be”.

