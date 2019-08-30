Bear Grylls faced bee sting drama on Treasure Island

It was feared Grylls, who is allergic to bee stings, had gone into anaphylactic shock.

Survivalist Bear Grylls was treated by medics after getting stung by a bee on TV series Treasure Island.

Grylls, 45, was travelling by boat to a remote island in the Pacific, with the show’s contestants, when he was stung.

The drama happened on the first day filming the new Channel 4 series and it was feared that Grylls, who is allergic to bee stings, had gone into anaphylactic shock.

Medics arrived with an EpiPen and brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan, one of the contestants, told the Daily Star it was an “irony” to see the TV hardman being stung.

£100,000… will it brings out the worst or the best in human kind? This season of the Island on @channel4 puts this to the ultimate test of the human spirit and human heart. Welcome to Treasure Island! https://t.co/S9FXitl5qn pic.twitter.com/6FhJFrKMMe — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 28, 2019

The 42-year-old said: “I think that Bear is an impressive guy. He understands his tasks at hand and knows what he has to achieve.

“The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment. That was crazy!”

The series sees 12 people battling for survival after being dropped on a tropical island.

There is also £100,000 in cash, hidden across the island in the new series, which kicks-off later next month.

