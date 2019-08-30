Bear Grylls faced bee sting drama on Treasure Island

30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

It was feared Grylls, who is allergic to bee stings, had gone into anaphylactic shock.

Bear Grylls Hostile Planet

Survivalist Bear Grylls was treated by medics after getting stung by a bee on TV series Treasure Island.

Grylls, 45, was travelling by boat to a remote island in the Pacific, with the show’s contestants, when he was stung.

The drama happened on the first day filming the new Channel 4 series and it was feared that Grylls, who is allergic to bee stings, had gone into anaphylactic shock.

Medics arrived with an EpiPen and brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan, one of the contestants, told the Daily Star it was an “irony” to see the TV hardman being stung.

The 42-year-old said: “I think that Bear is an impressive guy. He understands his tasks at hand and knows what he has to achieve.

“The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment. That was crazy!”

The series sees 12 people battling for survival after being dropped on a tropical island.

There is also £100,000 in cash, hidden across the island in the new series, which kicks-off later next month.

© Press Association 2019

