James Blunt announces new album

30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Once Upon A Mind will be released in October.

Ivor Novello Awards 2019 – London

James Blunt has announced a new album titled Once Upon A Mind.

The record is Blunt’s first since 2017’s The Afterlove and is being billed as a return to more familiar waters after a brief flirtation with electronic music.

Blunt, 45, compared Once Upon A Mind to his 2004 breakout album, Back To Bedlam, which sold more than 11 million copies worldwide thanks to hits You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

James Blunt
James Blunt’s breakout album in 2004 sold more than 11 million copies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “I think this is the most honest album I have ever made. Back To Bedlam was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut.

“And every song on this album represents something that I’m currently going through or have recently experienced.

“It’s a very personal record, and I’m proud I can share it.”

Alongside the announcement, Blunt released Once Upon A Mind’s first single, Cold.

Other songs from the album include The Truth, Champions and Monster.

It will be released on October 25.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion
6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go
We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare
As the most popular baby names are revealed – 8 very important things to consider when picking one

As the most popular baby names are revealed – 8 very important things to consider when picking one
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?
A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip