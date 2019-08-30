Fans pay tribute to rapper Cadet following release of first posthumous single

The London-based musician died in a car crash in February.

A posthumous single from rapper Cadet has been released following his death earlier this year.

The 28-year-old musician was killed in a car crash while on his way to perform a concert in February, his family said at the time.

London-based Cadet was a rising star on the UK music scene and artists including DJ Semtex and Example were among those to pay tribute following his death.

On Thursday, Gang Gang, Cadet’s first posthumous single, was released.

The track and its accompanying music video were inspired by a real-life incident and explore the police’s treatment of black men.

Cadet, whose real name was Blaine Johnson, directed the music video, which was filmed in London two weeks before he died.

Cadet’s first posthumous single was released on Thursday (Stoked PR/PA)

Fans praised the single online.

One tweeted: “No one has the mindset that cadet had, the ability to make a track like this is crazy to me, miss this guys voice and lyricism man. R.I.P The Rated legend.”

Another commented: “R.I.P My Budda…Final Video With A Powerful Message That Will Live On Forever.”

A fan said: “I wish Cadet was alive to see the love he’s gonna get from Gang Gang.”

And one wrote: “Gang Gang is probably one of Cadet’s best tracks so far. RIP that guy had unlimited potential.”

Cadet had toured the UK supporting Krept And Konan on their The Long Way Home Tour. His singles included Closure, Advice and Pumpy.

He was killed while travelling to Keele Students’ Union in Staffordshire.

