Kim Kardashian West’s cryptic tweets spark fan speculation over new Kanye album

30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

According to an ambiguous note shared by Kardashian West, a new album could be arriving in September.

Fans are speculating Kanye West is preparing to release a new album after his wife shared what appeared to be a tracklist.

The album appears to be called Jesus Is King and could be released on September 27th, according to a handwritten note shared by Kim Kardashian West.

She captioned the post on Twitter with a praying emoji. The supposed tracklist contains a song titled Water. West performed a track by that name during his Coachella Sunday Service earlier this year.

If West were to release an album, it would be his first since Ye, which arrived in June last year.

In September the controversial rapper announced that he was releasing an album titled Yandhi later that month, however it was postponed and then abandoned.

West has been busy performing his Sunday Service events each week, which feature an exclusive guest list and gospel music.

He has not tweeted since January 1, following a period when he was particularly active on the website and courted controversy for voicing support for Donald Trump.

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?
6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

Liam Hemsworth breaks online silence following split with Miley Cyrus

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare

