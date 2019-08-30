Stars dazzle on the red carpet for opening of Venice film festival

Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler were in Italy supporting their film Ad Astra.

Brad Pitt was among the stars on the red carpet as the curtain was raised on the Venice International Film Festival.

The actor, 55, wore a tuxedo for the premiere of his latest film, Ad Astra.

The intergalactic drama sees Pitt playing astronaut Roy McBride, who is blasted into deep space on a mission to save the world.

Actor Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Ad Astra (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Pitt was joined on the carpet by co-star Liv Tyler, who plays his on-screen wife Eve.

Tyler, 42, looked every inch the Hollywood star in an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Actress Liv Tyler joined Brad Pitt on the red carpet (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson was at the festival for her film Marriage Story, in which she stars opposite Adam Driver.

She turned heads in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high split, teamed with matching red heels.

Actress Scarlett Johansson wore an eye-catching red gown for a screening of her film Marriage Story (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern was also on the carpet.

Academy Award-nominated Dern, 52, wore a printed green gown with velvet trim.

Actress Laura Dern posed for photographers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Model Kate Upton posed for photographers in a low-cut black gown complete with thigh split.

Upton, who welcomed her first child in November last year, also wore a statement necklace.

Kate Upton was also among the stars attending (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

And supermodel Bar Refaeli was another star spotted at Venice.

She wore a floor-length black dress for the occasion.

Model Bar Refaeli turned heads in Venice in a floor-length black gown (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The Venice International Film Festival continues until September 7.

