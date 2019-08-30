Stars dazzle on the red carpet for opening of Venice film festival

Stars dazzle on the red carpet for opening of Venice film festival30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler were in Italy supporting their film Ad Astra.
Brad Pitt was among the stars on the red carpet as the curtain was raised on the Venice International Film Festival.
The actor, 55, wore a tuxedo for the premiere of his latest film, Ad Astra.
The intergalactic drama sees Pitt playing astronaut Roy McBride, who is blasted into deep space on a mission to save the world.
Pitt was joined on the carpet by co-star Liv Tyler, who plays his on-screen wife Eve.
Tyler, 42, looked every inch the Hollywood star in an off-the-shoulder black gown.
Scarlett Johansson was at the festival for her film Marriage Story, in which she stars opposite Adam Driver.
She turned heads in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high split, teamed with matching red heels.
Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern was also on the carpet.
Academy Award-nominated Dern, 52, wore a printed green gown with velvet trim.
Model Kate Upton posed for photographers in a low-cut black gown complete with thigh split.
Upton, who welcomed her first child in November last year, also wore a statement necklace.
And supermodel Bar Refaeli was another star spotted at Venice.
She wore a floor-length black dress for the occasion.
The Venice International Film Festival continues until September 7.
