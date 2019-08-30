Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

30th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler were in Italy supporting their film Ad Astra.

Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt was among the stars on the red carpet as the curtain was raised on the Venice International Film Festival.

The actor, 55, wore a tuxedo for the premiere of his latest film, Ad Astra.

The intergalactic drama sees Pitt playing astronaut Roy McBride, who is blasted into deep space on a mission to save the world.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Ad Astra Red Carpet
Actor Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Ad Astra (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Pitt was joined on the carpet by co-star Liv Tyler, who plays his on-screen wife Eve.

Tyler, 42, looked every inch the Hollywood star in an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Ad Astra Red Carpet
Actress Liv Tyler joined Brad Pitt on the red carpet (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson  was at the festival for her film Marriage Story, in which she stars opposite Adam Driver.

She turned heads in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high split, teamed with matching red heels.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Marriage Story Red Carpet
Actress Scarlett Johansson wore an eye-catching red gown for a screening of her film Marriage Story (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern was also on the carpet.

Academy Award-nominated Dern, 52, wore a printed green gown with velvet trim.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Marriage Story Red Carpet
Actress Laura Dern posed for photographers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Model Kate Upton posed for photographers in a low-cut black gown complete with thigh split.

Upton, who welcomed her first child in November last year, also wore a statement necklace.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Marriage Story Red Carpet
Kate Upton was also among the stars attending (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

And supermodel Bar Refaeli was another star spotted at Venice.

She wore a floor-length black dress for the occasion.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Ad Astra Red Carpet
Model Bar Refaeli turned heads in Venice in a floor-length black gown (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The Venice International Film Festival continues until September 7.

